Used 2005 Volkswagen GTI Hatchback Consumer Reviews
23 years of German Hot-Hatch-History
I love how the GTI has German engineering. It is a car fit for the Nurburgring. Highway speed can shoot from 55-85 mph at a drop of a hat. It has a good sound when reving through higher rpm. It has styling cues of the 3-door Audi S3. I love letting onlookers hear the turbo spool up and whistle. BME 3-Series drivers won't know what just flew past them. This is truely the poor man's Porsche Boxster.
Too many trips to the dealership
I have taken this car to the dealership more times in 9 months than my toyota has been in 8 years. I think right now there is water leaking on the passanger side floor, and also the trunk. I have had the trunk lock fixed twice, rear washer, drivers door lock, window fell inside door, had to be towed becuase it would not start, car alarm was going off every night at 3am. Had to leave battery disconnected everytime I got out of the car or the alarm would go off. Driver's seat stuck in place. I used to be a VW mechanic years ago, and this will be the LAST VW that I ever buy.
I get excited everytime i turn it on.
This car is my love. I don't like how these cars look stock though. there kinda boxy and awkward. So i lowered mine and its the most amazing thing ever i get so many looks. At first i got it with 60k miles and it needed alot of maintenance like timing belt and ignition coils. Timing belt was $1000 at dealer so i took somewhere else for $500. Beware, the dealer is expensive. I either fix stuff myself or take somewhere else. It is a reliable car if you treat it good. If you always rag on the car itll rag on your wallet. Its fast too, i wont ever sell mine, in fact when the engine goes i will swap another 1.8t into it i love it that much. Hope you like yours just as much as i do.
pricey
Bought my Gti off a lease,was happy with it.But when my timing belt went at 70,000.Not happy with that.Spent to much money on it.
2005 GTI 1.8 Turbo
I purchased this vehicle after owning a 1999 Honda Civic. What a difference! I love my new car. The turbo sounds awesome. I was going to get another civic hatchback but might as well get a hatch that comes stock at 180 hp. I recommend putting an exhaust on it, it handles much better and sounds 100 times cooler. The sound of a stock GTI wasn't appealing so I got a Megan Racing cat back exhaust. I have a check engine light on all the time though and nothing is actually wrong with my car. The cruise control also doesn't work. hopefully everyone else was lucky and managed to keep theirs going.
