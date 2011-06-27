  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen GTI
  4. Used 2001 Volkswagen GTI
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Volkswagen GTI GLS 1.8T Features & Specs

More about the 2001 GTI
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,275
See GTI Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,275
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,275
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,275
Torque155 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,275
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,275
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,275
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,275
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,275
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,275
Front head room37.4 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,275
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,275
Length164.9 in.
Curb weight2860 lbs.
Ground clearance4 in.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base98.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,275
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Tropic Orange Metallic
  • Flash Red
  • Cosmic Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Futura Yellow Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
  • Red
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,275
Steel spare wheelyes
195/65R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,275
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,275
Basic2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See GTI Inventory

Related Used 2001 Volkswagen GTI GLS 1.8T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles