  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen GTI
  4. Used 1999 Volkswagen GTI
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Volkswagen GTI VR6 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 GTI
Overview
See GTI Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.5/348.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque173 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room31.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Height56.2 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Length160.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.5 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Futura Yellow
  • Cosmic Green
  • Indigo Blue Pearl
  • Tropic Orange
  • Flash Red
  • Bright Green Pearl
See GTI Inventory

Related Used 1999 Volkswagen GTI VR6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles