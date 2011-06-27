Used 1998 Volkswagen GTI Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6
Combined MPG2419
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/406.0 mi.246.5/348.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG2419
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm173 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.8 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5400 rpm172 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.34.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptionalOptional
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.37.5 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.0 in.54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear leg room31.5 in.31.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.54.6 in.
Measurements
Length160.4 in.160.4 in.
Curb weight2565 lbs.2800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.5 cu.ft.17.5 cu.ft.
Height56.2 in.56.2 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.97.4 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Classic Green Pearl Metallic
  • Porcelain Blue
  • Silver Arrow Pearl Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Suede Silver Metallic
  • Cool White
  • Rs-Blau Perleffekt Metallic
  • Classic Green Pearl Metallic
  • Rs-Blau Perleffekt Metallic
  • Cool White
  • Porcelain Blue
  • Silver Arrow Pearl Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Suede Silver Metallic
