Estimated values
1998 Volkswagen GTI VR6 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$829
|$1,516
|$1,887
|Clean
|$733
|$1,343
|$1,672
|Average
|$539
|$996
|$1,243
|Rough
|$346
|$650
|$813
Estimated values
1998 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$601
|$1,258
|$1,614
|Clean
|$531
|$1,115
|$1,430
|Average
|$391
|$827
|$1,063
|Rough
|$251
|$540
|$695