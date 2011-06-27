  1. Home
Used 1997 Volkswagen GTI Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG191924
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg17/23 mpg21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.5/333.5 mi.246.5/333.5 mi.304.5/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG191924
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque173 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm173 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l2.8 l2.0 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 5800 rpm172 hp @ 5800 rpm115 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.34.2 ft.32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.0 in.54.0 in.54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear leg room31.5 in.31.5 in.31.5 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
Measurements
Length160.4 in.160.4 in.160.4 in.
Curb weight2800 lbs.2800 lbs.2564 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.5 cu.ft.17.5 cu.ft.17.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.4.8 in.4.8 in.
Height56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.97.4 in.97.4 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sequoia Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Suede Silver Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Windsor Blue Metallic
  • Memory Red Pearl Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Brilliant Black
  • Tornado Red
  • Memory Red Pearl Metallic
  • Windsor Blue Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Suede Silver Metallic
  • Sequoia Green Metallic
  • Windsor Blue Metallic
  • Sequoia Green Metallic
  • Suede Silver Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Brilliant Black
  • Memory Red Pearl Metallic
  • Candy White
