Estimated values
1997 Volkswagen GTI VR6 Driver's Edition 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$545
|$1,239
|$1,613
|Clean
|$481
|$1,098
|$1,430
|Average
|$354
|$814
|$1,062
|Rough
|$227
|$530
|$694
Estimated values
1997 Volkswagen GTI VR6 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$637
|$1,270
|$1,613
|Clean
|$563
|$1,125
|$1,430
|Average
|$414
|$834
|$1,062
|Rough
|$265
|$543
|$694
