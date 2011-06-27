  1. Home
Used 1992 Volkswagen GTI 16V Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/377.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity40 cu.ft.
Length159.1 in.
Curb weight2445 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.8 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base97.3 in.
Width66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Montana Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Alpine White
  • Black
