Used 1992 Volkswagen GTI Hatchback Consumer Reviews

kahnbopp , 10/31/2002

Why the Golf and cars like it aren't the best selling cars in the U.S. I don't understand. You have the practicality of a hatchback for carrying stuff, you have the performance of a hot rod for driving pleasure and the comfort of a luxary car (especially w/ the Recarro seats) for the price these cars sell at, it's pretty much a steal. I've got 160,000 miles on on with the original clutch and it's still running like gangbusters. Yes, you have to take care of them. They're not for people who don't know what a hood latch is. But, the amount of car you get in one package is awesome. It's worth taking care of this vehicle.