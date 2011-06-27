  1. Home
Used 1990 Volkswagen GTI Features & Specs

More about the 1990 GTI
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2522
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.0/420.5 mi.275.5/377.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG2522
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque110 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm133 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l2.0 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 5400 rpm134 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity40 cu.ft.40 cu.ft.
Length158.0 in.158.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.9 cu.ft.17.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.6 in.4.6 in.
Height55.7 in.55.7 in.
Wheel base97.3 in.97.3 in.
Width66.1 in.66.1 in.
