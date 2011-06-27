  1. Home
2019 Volkswagen Golf 1.4T SE Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Golf
Overview
$24,145
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain
$24,145
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$24,145
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)382.8/488.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$24,145
Torque184 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$24,145
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
$24,145
VW Careyes
Combination Assistance Kityes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$24,145
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$24,145
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$24,145
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$24,145
Rubber Mats Kityes
Carpeted Mats Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Luggage Netyes
Rearview Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Instrumentation
$24,145
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$24,145
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.4 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
$24,145
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
$24,145
Bumperdillo Protection Plateyes
Roof Edge Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
$24,145
Maximum cargo capacity53.7 cu.ft.
Length167.6 in.
Curb weight2873 lbs.
Gross weight3990 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume116.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload893 lbs.
Wheel base103.8 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
$24,145
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Silk Blue Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Pure White
  • Tungsten Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leatherette
  • Titan Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
$24,145
All season tiresyes
205/55R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
$24,145
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$24,145
Basic6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

