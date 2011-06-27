  1. Home
Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S Features & Specs

Overview
$19,575
$19,575
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$19,575
$19,575
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$19,575
$19,575
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/488.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$19,575
$19,575
Torque200 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$19,575
$19,575
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$19,575
$19,575
8 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Comfort & Convenience
$19,575
$19,575
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$19,575
$19,575
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$19,575
$19,575
Golf Carpeted Matsyes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Luggage Netyes
Golf Rubber Matsyes
Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
$19,575
$19,575
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$19,575
$19,575
Front head room38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
$19,575
$19,575
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
$19,575
$19,575
18" Durban Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
Security Wheel Locksyes
Chrome Exhaust Tipsyes
Roof Edge Spoileryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
$19,575
$19,575
Length167.5 in.
Curb weight2901 lbs.
Gross weight4123 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume116.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1083 lbs.
Wheel base103.8 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
$19,575
$19,575
Exterior Colors
  • Tungsten Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Silk Blue Metallic
  • Pure White
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Titan Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$19,575
$19,575
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
195/65R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$19,575
$19,575
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$19,575
$19,575
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
