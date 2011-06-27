  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf
  4. Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Golf
More about the 2015 Golf
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,895
See Golf Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Torque200 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Lighting Packageyes
Golf Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,895
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Fender premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,895
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,895
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Roadside Assistance Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Golf Carpeted Matsyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Luggage Netyes
Golf Rubber Matsyes
Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,895
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,895
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.4 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Security Wheel Locksyes
Chrome Exhaust Tipsyes
Roof Edge Spoileryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Length168.0 in.
Curb weight3023 lbs.
Gross weight4167 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume116.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1005 lbs.
Wheel base103.8 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Exterior Colors
  • Pure White
  • Blue Silk Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Tungsten Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Tornado Red
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,895
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/45R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,895
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,895
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Golf Inventory

Related Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles