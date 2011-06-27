  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf
  4. Used 2013 Volkswagen Golf
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Golf
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,640
See Golf Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG34
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,640
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,640
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/42 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)435.0/609.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG34
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,640
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,640
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,640
300 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
Dynaudio premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,640
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,640
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,640
Golf Carpeted Mat Kityes
Golf TDI Mat Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Golf Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,640
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,640
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,640
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,640
Golf Splash Guardsyes
Roof Edge Spoileryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,640
Front track60.7 in.
Curb weight2994 lbs.
Gross weight4256 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Maximum payload1100 lbs.
Length165.4 in.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume108.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,640
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Graphite Metallic
  • United Gray Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Black
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Candy White
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,640
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/45R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,640
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,640
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Golf Inventory

Related Used 2013 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles