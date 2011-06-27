Used 2012 Volkswagen Golf Diesel Consumer Reviews
I love this car
I have owned and driven almost everything that moves. I am a car guy I love them all. My last VW was a 2004 1.8t GTI and i loved that one alot but this new Golf TDi is an absolute blast to drive, throw it into a corner and it just sticks very well for a stock car. the power of the lil Diesel is very nice pulls super hard in 1st and 2nd, nice even power throughout the entire shifting pattern. the looks of the MKVI are really agressive and i love my Tornado Red Golf's color a real classic VW color used for many years now. If you love having fun behind the wheel this is a great car to play in.
I love this car!
I purchased my Golf TDI in December of 2011. My previous car had died an unceremonious death and I needed a car now! This is not how I like to jump into a major purchase but I didn't have a choice. I decided to look in the 20k to 22k range so I drove the Mazda 3, Ford Focus, Impreza as well as few others. On the advice of a friend I drove the Golf. Initially I had bypassed the car due to to the increased cost, but the minute I sat in the car I understood the difference. The car is built like a tank, it is trully solid, the interior is wonderfully designed and feels very upscale. The seats are supremely comfortable and it felt bigger than the other cars I have driven, all before I drove.
Above average car
I have had this car for about 6 months so far having put 5000 miles on it. I saw many reviews on here that reflected the car returned an average MPG rating of over 44 mpg. My average since i have owned the car is 35mpg. While not as high as other have claimed it is still very good and higher than the 34mpg EPA estimate. Car is fun to drive for a fwd economy car. Only issue I have encountered with the car is the steering. Ever since i had the car the steering wheel needs to be turned slightly left to drive straight. The dealer said it was due to a crown in the road; however, it still requires the wheel to be turned to the left even on flat roads without crowns.
Great value and it's like owning a "Mac" car
Bought this car at the beginning of July 2012 and have taken it from Vancouver, BC to SF, and back. Great gas economy: the longer I drove, the better mileage I got, at the end averaging 19 Km/liter (44.69MPG) with the AC on 70% of the time. The entire trip I filled up 4 tanks. That's with quite a bit city driving in the Bay area. Very comfortable even for this long haul trip. My kid was in a booster with the centre arm rest down, drink in the cup older, snacks near by. Her iPad linked to the stereo via Bluetooth and got sensational sound for her games. My wife sat next to her the whole trip & neither of them complained about lack of room or comfort. Driving it gives youa lot of confidence.
So far, excellent
Just purchased 4 door Golf TDI, 750 miles driven. Avg 44 MPG on daily 20 mile commute in mixed hwy/city driving. Love the DSG transmission. Car feels very solid. It reminds me of a more refined, better version of my well-loved but long gone '83 GTI, similar feel in the seats and suspension. Very comfortable for a small car. You pay a bit of a premium for the Golf because it is still made in Germany, but I think will prove to be a long term good value. Diesels have come a long way. Car is quiet, and while not a racecar, has good acceleration and great torque.
