  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf
  4. Used 2011 Volkswagen Golf
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Golf
More about the 2011 Golf
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,095
See Golf Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,095
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,095
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/449.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,095
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,095
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$19,095
Golf Distinction Kityes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,095
8 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,095
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,095
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,095
Golf Carpeted Mat Kityes
Golf Protection Kityes
Golf Mat Kityes
Bluetooth Connectivityyes
Golf Protection Plusyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,095
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,095
Front head room39.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,095
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,095
Sport Alloy Black Wheelsyes
Golf Ground Effects Kityes
Sport Alloy Silver Wheelsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Golf Chrome Exhaust Tipsyes
Golf Roof Edge Spoileryes
Sport Goal Gray Wheelsyes
Golf Splash Guardsyes
Sport Goal Silver Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,095
Front track60.7 in.
Length165.4 in.
Curb weight3023 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume105.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,095
Exterior Colors
  • United Gray Metallic
  • Blue Graphite Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Candy White
  • Black
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Shark Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,095
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
195/65R H tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,095
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,095
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Golf Inventory

Related Used 2011 Volkswagen Golf 2.5L info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles