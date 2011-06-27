Used 2010 Volkswagen Golf Diesel Consumer Reviews
tdi is a secret
My little TDI has a secret. It drives like a sports car and gets 40 real world mpg. I usually get tired of new cars fast. I didnt want to give up my 3 series, but I had to..-$ On the bright side, I love this car. It handles very well, has great seats, outstanding steering feel, plenty of grip and 236 ft lbs RIGHT NOW, its sooo entertaining. For my 35 mile one way commute, I can't imagine a better car. I was afraid I would miss my bimmer and I do... a little. But this car makes driving fun the way no japanese car can. My only criticism is that 1st gear is short and not very usable. This car is quicker than the numbers say once you get out of 1st, HEHE.
Bestnof both world
Purchased mine in June to take advantage of Fed incentive. Very happy with the car so far after 3000 miles. Good pick up, good range in city driving, easier access than A3.good leg room, seats are more upright than A3. Only option I took was the xenon light. I find this car has most of the convenience in luxury cars. Tilted tele steering wheel, temporary turn signal, adjustable centre armrest, adaptive light, automatic lock.
In a class all it's own.
I've read many reviews about this car and price keeps coming in to play regarding the market this car competes in. I'd have to say this is a truly premium, upscale compact car with engineering and sophistication unmatched by the likes of the Mazda 3, Honda Civic, and others not worth mentioning. The execution of the VW Golf from top to bottom, including materials and build quality, refinement, comfort, and ride and handling is in a class all it's own. I thinks it's worth every penny extra over it's competitors. This is truly a driving enthusiast's car, with fuel efficiency that rivals many hybrids.
I love this car!
I traded my 2008 VW Rabbit 2.5L 4dr in on this car. What an improvement, the interior and exterior changes are great improvements over the '08. The diesel engine was the primary motivation for the change. Who would have thought that a car that gets much better fuel economy would be so much faster and more fun to drive. I like that they changed back to the name golf and made the car more masculine looking. The rabbit was such a chick car.
No regrets
This is a great car, it's roomy, fun to drive, really well built, pretty fast, and incredibly fuel-efficient. I get 43-45 mpg in my commute, mid 50's on the highway (I got 59 mpg recently), and mid 30's in the city. The Golf is surprisingly good in the winter (I put snow tires on it), it got through over foot of snow in my driveway pretty easily last winter. This car constantly surprises me with its talents.
