Used 2006 Volkswagen Golf Diesel Consumer Reviews
Don't understand the Hybrid Hoopla
Since I purchased my diesel Golf, I have driven 10,000 miles and my miliage has improved from 40/48 to 42/48. I get 600 miles to the tank of fuel on the highway. The only problem to date is a plugged water line for the rear wiper/washer. The cruise contol is ackward to use.
Can't keep it on the road. Money Pit
I bought this car used in 2010 from a vw dealer and I have been disappointed since. I save a lot on fuel but I make up for that with the thousands of dollars I've sunk into it for repairs. I'm probably up to over $10,000 in repairs and that is from thoroughly shopping around and getting the best deal. Dealership sold me a "bumper to bumper" warranty which was voided the moment we took it for an oil change at a non VW dealership.
Excellent Little Car!
This is my second TDI Golf. They are excellent cars, so I've nothing negative to say about them. I've dressed both of mine up a tad. I've added a few holographic "roses" to the door panels, a holographic "Chick Lit" sun shield and a couple other decals on my latest beauty. It's a very smart, classy looking little car that I'd highly recommend to anyone. If you look after it, it will look after you.
Nick's Review
This car has been a dream. It gets 44 mpg combined and I don't drive slowly. It has more than enough power and great acceleration even with 4 passengers. I am waiting for the warranty to run out so I can convert the car to run on used cooking oil, no Prius can do that.
I love it! 40 mpg minimum
I love my TDI! It is fun to drive, comfortable, and fuel economy is great! I am putting a hhoxygen.com hydrogen kit on it this week and it is supposed to double it's mileage. I get up to 50mpg with used ff grease now! Can you imagine 80-100 mpg on McDonald's poison leftovers?
