Used 2004 Volkswagen Golf GLS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
Monsoon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
velouryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track59.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity41.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight2897 lbs.
Gross weight3799 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length164.9 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume103 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Rear track58.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tornado Red
  • Mojave Beige
  • Indigo Blue
  • Reflex Silver
  • Black
  • Candy White
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
195/65R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
