  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf
  4. Used 2004 Volkswagen Golf
  5. Used 2004 Volkswagen Golf Diesel
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Volkswagen Golf Diesel Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Golf
5(90%)4(7%)3(0%)2(3%)1(0%)
4.8
30 reviews
Write a review
See all Golfs for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,190 - $2,522
Used Golf for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A fantastic economical car

dretal, 01/12/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I used my golf diesel to tow trailers and all I need to setup and race motorcycles throughout Canada. I never had any problems, and the diesel engine had no problems towing the loaded car and trailer at 130 KM/hr. We love the car. In winter, we park it inside our heated (10°C) garage, avoiding any cold-weather startup issues, but when it does sleep outside, I've never had problems starting it.

Report Abuse

Very happy

Caleb, 07/11/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This has been the best car i have owned. all the performance i need and the comfort. fuel mileage has been unbeleivable. i drove from vancouver bc to calgary alberta on one tank of fuel.

Report Abuse

GOLF TDI!

HotSauce, 02/22/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I've had my Golf GLS TDI for three years now and I love it. The diesel engine runs great. I use biodiesel for fuel and average 38-42 miles/gal. The turbo provides quick pick up. The manual transmission is fun to drive. It has enough trunk space for storage. It is the perfect car for day to day commuting and to able to fit into tight parking spaces. As with many VW diesel cars the engines will last forever, but the small electrical components are not reliable.

Report Abuse

Awesome Car

PO2 Richard W., 11/23/2017
GLS TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

So my review for my 2004 Golf TDI is based off my owning it for the last two months. I had to take a step back in time to answer the survey to base it off of it being 13 years old and not quite as tech'y or up to date on interior design as of today. But overall this is one fine auto, I average 37 MPG on B5 Bio or regular Diesel. the body is of sleek design and looks great. I would expect a diesel to be more torquey but it seems to be lacking in that department. The power band is set to that of a 1990's coupe(CIVIC 5 speed 92hp great power for the time but not very good now a days). The interior for the GLS is more of what I would consider at base model interior. I have put around 6000 miles on the vehicle since purchasing it as I drive 92 miles a day to and from work. I have yet to have any major issues in that time I have not done an oil change yet but will be doing one very soon. The seat heater is a blessing to have with Seattle weather. I recommend this vehicle to everyone. If you find one in good condition that has decent milage scoop it up even if it has a turbo issue I've seen them on amazon for $350.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Try it, you'll like it

USPSORUM, 05/21/2004
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

My friends told me I was crazy to buy a diesel. They were crazy not too. It's a tight, quiet car, very quick and fun to drive. Plus, it always gets over 40 mpg. Not for big families but can carry 5 adults if you have to. Went on a 2000 mile driving trip with 4 adults--we were fine. Great in the snow.

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Golfs for sale

Related Used 2004 Volkswagen Golf Diesel info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles