Used 2002 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Golf
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,650
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG38
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)35/44 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)507.5/638.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG38
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 3750 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves8
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
velouryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track59.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity41.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight2976 lbs.
Gross weight3864 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Maximum payload888 lbs.
Length164.9 in.
Ground clearance4 in.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume88 cu.ft.
Wheel base98.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Rear track58.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Candy White
  • Indigo Blue Pearl
  • Black
  • Tornado Red
  • Mojave Beige Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Black
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
195/65R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
