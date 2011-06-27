Used 2002 Volkswagen Golf Diesel Consumer Reviews
AWESOME CAR!
I never really liked Volkswagens, but I have really fallen in love with this car. I purchased the Golf with over 150,000 miles on it, and have no issues, other than scheduled maintenance and wear and tear replacement parts. Had to replace the Glow Plug Wiring Harness because it was throwing Codes. The car has over 215,000 miles on it now, and still gets 43 MPG average, 46+ highway; probably will get 50 MPG if you can force yourself to drive the speed limit on the highway. Why buy a hybrid, when the batteries will fail when this TDI engine is just hitting its peak? Unless you drive 100% city, stay away from hybrids, TDI is the route to go for great fuel economy and long-term durability.
Good car to have, has lots going for it
I really enjoy this car and i am glad i got this car. Not only was the price very nice, but it is very well worth the money. ALthough i got new tires, the handling with the origial ones was also very good both in handling and in grip. This thing really does well in corners, on ice, rain, and dirt. Cornering is very nice, and the fuel economy is spectacular.
I love this car
My dad had a Rabbit diesel and that car provided about a million miles and years of service so I had my eye on this Golf when I first saw it. I got it with 60k miles and it now has 100k miles. It is 6 years old but still looks great, and the brake pads have never been changed! It gets about 36 mpg which is right with what the window sticker says. This is a low maintenance car, all I do is change the oil around 5k miles and drive it.
This car is the best!!!
This is the most awesome car. Fuel economy, reliability (diesels last forever) and good resale value are what sold me! quality all around, no less than exceptional. Much more for the money than you would expect for a car <20K. Good job VW! Loyal VW owner for life! I'll never buy any other make!
TDI just keeps on going
this is my fourth diesl from VW, in the past 10 years. My current 2002 has been trouble free, with an excellent service dept. The 2002 is loaded with features and drives and feels more like a full size car, none of the tinny ,clunkyness of its competotors and that includes Honda. I have owned a VW product since 1974 and would not be without one, they are just fun to drive, and if maintained long running and usually trouble free.
