  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf
  4. Used 2001 Volkswagen Golf
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Golf
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,275
See Golf Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG33
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,275
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,275
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.5/580.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,275
Torque155 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 3750 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves8
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,275
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,275
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,275
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,275
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,275
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,275
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
velouryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,275
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,275
Length164.9 in.
Curb weight2994 lbs.
Ground clearance4 in.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base98.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,275
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Pearl
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Bright Green Pearlcoat
  • Black
  • Flash Red
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,275
Steel spare wheelyes
195/65R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,275
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,275
Basic2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Golf Inventory

Related Used 2001 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles