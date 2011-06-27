  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf
  4. Used 2001 Volkswagen Golf
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Volkswagen Golf GLS 1.8T Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Golf
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,775
See Golf Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,775
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,775
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.0/377.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,775
Torque155 lb-ft @ 1950 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,775
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,775
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,775
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,775
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,775
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,775
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
velouryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,775
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,775
Length164.9 in.
Curb weight2968 lbs.
Ground clearance4 in.
Height56.9 in.
Wheel base98.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,775
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Pearl
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Bright Green Pearlcoat
  • Black
  • Flash Red
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,775
Steel spare wheelyes
195/65R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,775
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,775
Basic2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Golf Inventory

Related Used 2001 Volkswagen Golf GLS 1.8T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles