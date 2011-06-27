Used 2001 Volkswagen Golf Diesel Consumer Reviews
Best car I've ever owned!
I have had many Toyotas. I have had many VWs but this is the best car I've ever owned! It has never laid down, cranks everytime. It has 248,000 miles on original engine, clutch, even brake pads with 50% left. It has never had an alignment and drives as straight as an arrow. This TDI gets 47-50 miles to the gallon avg for the life of the car. I have only used synthetic oil and rotate the tires every 5k. If you are thinking of buying one you should.
I love my little car!
I love this little car! My brother talked me into a TDI (he has a Jetta). I get better mpg than my buddy's Prius, and a better looking car. Build quality is excellent. Attention to detail inside is unreal compared to US/Japan cars, like the tiny sun visor above the rear-view mirror. Only problems I've had: plastic window clips loosened up, had to replace MAF sensor when I upgraded the turbo, which I did in an afternoon on my own. Other than oil and tires, it just keeps chugging along. I love the heated seats, a must with a TDI in the winter. I drove from Indy to Virginia on one tank! I love the look on people's faces when I tell them about my 49mpg in town.
Perfect Car for me
Bought this car used with 80K miles on it and I was amazed at how smooth the engine and clean it was (inside, outside, and engine bay). These TDI's are easier upgradable and I've added about 30HP and 100 ft-lbs of torque for under $500. My performance has greatly improved and my fuel economy is still 48 MPG mixed city/hwy. Most importantly, this car is amazingly reliable and is an easy car to maintain yourself. I love this car
It's a TEN
Great build quality and solid as a rock. Smooth and rapid acceleration, often outpacing other gasoline engines as I enter the freeway. Zero vibration and little noice. Cruising on the interstate, you can't even hear the engine! I generally cruise effortlessly at 85- 90 MPH. I commute in SoCal and do 100+ miles per day, so appreciate the the fuel economy. But my former car was an Audi, so I didn't want to feel like I was going down *too* far on the foodchain. This car is fun to drive, highly economical, but not an *economy* (cheap) car.
Piece Of Crap
This has been the worst car I have ever owned! In 30,000 miles the airbag indicator went bad, car alarm stopped working, oxygen sensor went bad twice, rear winshield washer stopped working, and both windows fell down inside of the door (happened twice on passenger side). Avoid VW like the plague.
Sponsored cars related to the Golf
Related Used 2001 Volkswagen Golf Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner