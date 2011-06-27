Used 2001 Volkswagen Golf Diesel Consumer Reviews

Best car I've ever owned! rhett , 09/17/2007 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have had many Toyotas. I have had many VWs but this is the best car I've ever owned! It has never laid down, cranks everytime. It has 248,000 miles on original engine, clutch, even brake pads with 50% left. It has never had an alignment and drives as straight as an arrow. This TDI gets 47-50 miles to the gallon avg for the life of the car. I have only used synthetic oil and rotate the tires every 5k. If you are thinking of buying one you should. Report Abuse

I love my little car! Diesel Snob , 02/16/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love this little car! My brother talked me into a TDI (he has a Jetta). I get better mpg than my buddy's Prius, and a better looking car. Build quality is excellent. Attention to detail inside is unreal compared to US/Japan cars, like the tiny sun visor above the rear-view mirror. Only problems I've had: plastic window clips loosened up, had to replace MAF sensor when I upgraded the turbo, which I did in an afternoon on my own. Other than oil and tires, it just keeps chugging along. I love the heated seats, a must with a TDI in the winter. I drove from Indy to Virginia on one tank! I love the look on people's faces when I tell them about my 49mpg in town.

Perfect Car for me Kevin , 06/22/2005 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought this car used with 80K miles on it and I was amazed at how smooth the engine and clean it was (inside, outside, and engine bay). These TDI's are easier upgradable and I've added about 30HP and 100 ft-lbs of torque for under $500. My performance has greatly improved and my fuel economy is still 48 MPG mixed city/hwy. Most importantly, this car is amazingly reliable and is an easy car to maintain yourself. I love this car

It's a TEN Stephen Powers , 09/18/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great build quality and solid as a rock. Smooth and rapid acceleration, often outpacing other gasoline engines as I enter the freeway. Zero vibration and little noice. Cruising on the interstate, you can't even hear the engine! I generally cruise effortlessly at 85- 90 MPH. I commute in SoCal and do 100+ miles per day, so appreciate the the fuel economy. But my former car was an Audi, so I didn't want to feel like I was going down *too* far on the foodchain. This car is fun to drive, highly economical, but not an *economy* (cheap) car.