Used 2000 Volkswagen Golf GLS 1.8T Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements
Length163.3 in.
Curb weight2906 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.9 in.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base98.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Silver
  • Black
  • Indigo Blue Pearl
  • Bright Green Pearl
  • Flash Red
  • Candy White
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
  • Gray
