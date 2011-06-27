Used 2000 Volkswagen Golf Diesel Consumer Reviews

pparis , 04/24/2003

I was drawn to the TDI by its sleek design, great handling, and its incredible fuel efficiency (50 miles a gallon means that I go to a gas station a little more than once a month). What I did not expect, after I had owned several Golfs prior to this one, were the major problems with reliability. Nearly from day one, things started to break: sunroof, door locks, glow plugs, electronic command module, my ignition key was not recognized and the car disabled itself. Now, the turn-lights aren't working and the "check-engine" light is on again. I should have been more suspicious of the 2-yr warranty. All that in 2.5 years plus really lousy service is more than I can handle.