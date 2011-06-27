  1. Home
Used 2000 Volkswagen Golf Diesel Consumer Reviews

24 reviews
If only it would work reliably ...

pparis, 04/24/2003
I was drawn to the TDI by its sleek design, great handling, and its incredible fuel efficiency (50 miles a gallon means that I go to a gas station a little more than once a month). What I did not expect, after I had owned several Golfs prior to this one, were the major problems with reliability. Nearly from day one, things started to break: sunroof, door locks, glow plugs, electronic command module, my ignition key was not recognized and the car disabled itself. Now, the turn-lights aren't working and the "check-engine" light is on again. I should have been more suspicious of the 2-yr warranty. All that in 2.5 years plus really lousy service is more than I can handle.

2000 VW Golf GLS TDi

Paul Tee, 07/08/2003
Bought new, fun to drive, great MPG I average 45MPG, It has distinctive styling when most cars look like all the other cars. German engineering at an affordable price!

German engineering is a myth

superpyogenic, 08/02/2002
Gas mileage is great and the performance is about the same as the pathetic 2.0 engine. Reliability is a serious issue. Both tie rods, the infamous VW window regulator, a brake relay, and now the power steering pump have all failed after the lame warranty ran out. German engineering is a myth. These cars break just as often but cost twice as much to fix.

don't support saudi arabia? buy this car

824, 06/01/2004
Burns Biodiesel -- product of soybeans grown in USA.

TDI GLS 5 speed

jamesroberts, 04/13/2002
Ride and build quality is fantastic. Feel much like a european car that is $10,000 more.

