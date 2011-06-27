Used 1999 Volkswagen Golf Diesel Consumer Reviews

Single person's dream TDiMonkey , 09/04/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Overall the 1999 VW golf is a fantastic car. It has the handling of a go-kart, fuel economy like a moped, and acceleration like a puma. The TDI engine is exceptional with its milage and reliability. In burning biodiesel, I expect to reach 300,000 miles without any major issues, if the body lasts that long (salty Maine air, roads). Report Abuse

MN TDI Bubblehead , 04/05/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Great economy, great handling, fun to drive!

First Diesel fowvay , 07/31/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This was my first new VW and it has turned out to be one of my best cars. I have had to educate myself about the mechanicals of the vehicle because the dealer network is useless but this has made the ownership experience quite fun. I don't mind getting my hands dirty and the aftermarket segment supports these vehicles beautifully.

Love the Car, not the service Wex , 02/20/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I love driving this car and now that I am looking for another car, nothing near the price has as smooth a ride. Great pep for 45 MPH. But, I've had elecitrical problems and maintence issues on the turbo, which were expensive.