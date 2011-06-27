  1. Home
Used 1999 Volkswagen Golf Diesel Consumer Reviews

Single person's dream

TDiMonkey, 09/04/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Overall the 1999 VW golf is a fantastic car. It has the handling of a go-kart, fuel economy like a moped, and acceleration like a puma. The TDI engine is exceptional with its milage and reliability. In burning biodiesel, I expect to reach 300,000 miles without any major issues, if the body lasts that long (salty Maine air, roads).

MN TDI

Bubblehead, 04/05/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Great economy, great handling, fun to drive!

First Diesel

fowvay, 07/31/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This was my first new VW and it has turned out to be one of my best cars. I have had to educate myself about the mechanicals of the vehicle because the dealer network is useless but this has made the ownership experience quite fun. I don't mind getting my hands dirty and the aftermarket segment supports these vehicles beautifully.

Love the Car, not the service

Wex, 02/20/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I love driving this car and now that I am looking for another car, nothing near the price has as smooth a ride. Great pep for 45 MPH. But, I've had elecitrical problems and maintence issues on the turbo, which were expensive.

Vw for life

Nuno fagundo, 11/02/2016
GL TDi 2dr Hatchback (midyear)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Best car i ever owned

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
