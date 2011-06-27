Used 1999 Volkswagen Golf Diesel Consumer Reviews
Single person's dream
Overall the 1999 VW golf is a fantastic car. It has the handling of a go-kart, fuel economy like a moped, and acceleration like a puma. The TDI engine is exceptional with its milage and reliability. In burning biodiesel, I expect to reach 300,000 miles without any major issues, if the body lasts that long (salty Maine air, roads).
MN TDI
Great economy, great handling, fun to drive!
First Diesel
This was my first new VW and it has turned out to be one of my best cars. I have had to educate myself about the mechanicals of the vehicle because the dealer network is useless but this has made the ownership experience quite fun. I don't mind getting my hands dirty and the aftermarket segment supports these vehicles beautifully.
Love the Car, not the service
I love driving this car and now that I am looking for another car, nothing near the price has as smooth a ride. Great pep for 45 MPH. But, I've had elecitrical problems and maintence issues on the turbo, which were expensive.
Vw for life
Best car i ever owned
