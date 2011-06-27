Estimated values
1999 Volkswagen Golf GL 2dr Hatchback (midyear) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$581
|$1,323
|$1,719
|Clean
|$513
|$1,171
|$1,522
|Average
|$376
|$865
|$1,129
|Rough
|$240
|$560
|$735
