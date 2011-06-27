  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf
  4. Used 1998 Volkswagen Golf
  5. Used 1998 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1998 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 Golf
5(57%)4(29%)3(7%)2(7%)1(0%)
4.4
14 reviews
Write a review
See all Golfs for sale
List Price Estimate
$765 - $1,802
Used Golf for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

great daily driver

bricknord, 10/21/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought a pristine K2 with heated seats for $4k-ish. Great daily driver. Good on gas, just enough pep, simple to work on yourself. Airbags, so relatively safe. No better $4k beater out there. 5 way heated seats a bonus in winter. Nice cold A/C.

Report Abuse

Fun to drive, easy to live with

fervor, 09/18/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This car is the only car in a house with 2 adults, a large dog, and a baby and we are hardly ever lacking for space. The best thing about this car is the versatility of changing from a 4-passenger car to a small utility hauler. Cupholders are terrible. Reliability has been good except for a number of small problems that keep popping up (horn and A/C switches stopped working, turn signal sticks, trim falls off, etc.). Still burns no oil at 75,000 miles. Great car that handles great but acts much bigger than it is.

Report Abuse

Cheaper than what we expected

kyboy, 09/13/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Cons: Rear CD-changer won't release at 20k, automatic trans that won't shift up on a warm day at 30k, Door trim falling off at 35k, rattle in dash at 50k, oil leak at 55k with fumes into pass compartment. Pros: Performance, mpg, interior room especially for cargo hauling, the wonderful mechanically adjustable drivers seat, ride and looks (except for the headlight bezels, which looked outdated even in 98).

Report Abuse

Fun and reliable so far

Scott, 05/11/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car several months ago with about 68,000 miles, and I've put a couple thousand more miles on it. So far my only maintenance has been scheduled items like replacing the timing belt and new tires.

Report Abuse

First 10 year car!

Mayja, 09/26/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Trading in the ol' girl. Bought her when we got married. sensors and exhaust manifold is forcing the retirement. The thing handles awesome and still and gets 34 avg mpg. little rust in the hatch, looks great though. May buy the Nissan Rogue. The VW is a little narrow for regular sized guys.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Golfs for sale

Related Used 1998 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles