Used 1998 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback Consumer Reviews
great daily driver
Bought a pristine K2 with heated seats for $4k-ish. Great daily driver. Good on gas, just enough pep, simple to work on yourself. Airbags, so relatively safe. No better $4k beater out there. 5 way heated seats a bonus in winter. Nice cold A/C.
Fun to drive, easy to live with
This car is the only car in a house with 2 adults, a large dog, and a baby and we are hardly ever lacking for space. The best thing about this car is the versatility of changing from a 4-passenger car to a small utility hauler. Cupholders are terrible. Reliability has been good except for a number of small problems that keep popping up (horn and A/C switches stopped working, turn signal sticks, trim falls off, etc.). Still burns no oil at 75,000 miles. Great car that handles great but acts much bigger than it is.
Cheaper than what we expected
Cons: Rear CD-changer won't release at 20k, automatic trans that won't shift up on a warm day at 30k, Door trim falling off at 35k, rattle in dash at 50k, oil leak at 55k with fumes into pass compartment. Pros: Performance, mpg, interior room especially for cargo hauling, the wonderful mechanically adjustable drivers seat, ride and looks (except for the headlight bezels, which looked outdated even in 98).
Fun and reliable so far
I bought this car several months ago with about 68,000 miles, and I've put a couple thousand more miles on it. So far my only maintenance has been scheduled items like replacing the timing belt and new tires.
First 10 year car!
Trading in the ol' girl. Bought her when we got married. sensors and exhaust manifold is forcing the retirement. The thing handles awesome and still and gets 34 avg mpg. little rust in the hatch, looks great though. May buy the Nissan Rogue. The VW is a little narrow for regular sized guys.
Sponsored cars related to the Golf
Related Used 1998 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner