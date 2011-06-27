  1. Home
Used 1991 Volkswagen Golf GL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.0/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque107 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Front hip room51.6 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
Measurements
Length159.1 in.
Curb weight2375 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base97.3 in.
Width65.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Light Sahara Metallic
  • Ascot Gray Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Calypso Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Tornado Red
