Used 1990 Volkswagen Golf for Sale Near Me

Golf Rubber Mats Roadside Assistance Kit Bluetooth Connection Silk Blue Metallic Titan Black; Cloth Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2016 Volkswagen Golf. A Volkswagen with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Golf TSI S was gently driven and it shows. Knowledge is power and with the complete records of this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have the power to make a wise purchase. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. The new tires on this Volkswagen Golf are the ultimate complement to an already exquisite vehicle. More information about the 2016 Volkswagen Golf: Few cars have the staying power or instant recognition of the Volkswagen Golf, and the all-new Golf picks up right where its predecessor left off -- with even more to like. As a leader in the busy hatchback segment, the Golf is loaded with standard features, excellent ergonomics and plenty of practical space for passengers and cargo. Turbocharged power gives the Golf 1.8T plenty of pep. The GTI is a perennially lauded hot hatch, is tremendously fun to drive and starts at just around $25,000. This model sets itself apart with affordable performance, impressive fuel economy, available capacious wagon, sharp steering and handling, and Practical and spacious hatchback layout All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VW217AU2GM063833

Stock: GM063833

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-26-2020