Used 1990 Volkswagen Golf for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 83,435 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,997
Cornerstone Auto of Plymouth - Minneapolis / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Volkswagen Golf GL.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFC81H8SM026203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,785 miles
$4,995
Bob Rohrman Toyota - Lafayette / Indiana
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Golf GL 2.0, 4D Coupe, I4, 5-Speed Manual, FWD, Red. ***Please reach out to Ben Streitmatter for answers to questions*** 1996 4D Coupe FWD Volkswagen Golf Red GL 2.0 5-Speed ManualAt Bob Rohrman Toyota it's all about customer service, and great customer service starts with our strong and committed staff. We have many years of experience under our belts and we like to think this is what makes us a great Toyota dealership in Lafayette, IN. While we specialize in all the newest Toyota models, including the ever-popular Rav4, Tacoma, Camry and Prius, we also understand the newest models won't always fit every budget. That's why we carry one of the largest selections of pre-owned, used and certified vehicles in the Lafayette area. Whether you're looking for an older model year Toyota or you have your sights set on a different make and model, our inventory has something for everyone. We have cars under $10k and some under $5k.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Volkswagen Golf GL.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFA81H6TM098198
Stock: U6009A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 161,439 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$995
Hawkeye Auto - Marion / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Volkswagen Golf GL.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWFA81H3VM136084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,661 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,555
BMW of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
BMW of Arlington is pleased to be currently offering this 1998 Volkswagen Golf Wolfsburg. This VW is a true survivor. It is as fresh as it appears. The manual transmission shifts smoothly, and the 2.0 is running strong. Enjoy this German Machine from a golden era of VW. The paint is shiny and even the headlights are clear and in great condition. The interior is fresh and clean. The previous owner kept great care of this Golf. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The 1998 Volkswagen offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Volkswagen Golf Wolfsburg's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. This low mileage Volkswagen Golf has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Volkswagen Golf Wolfsburg.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWJA81HXWM255424
Stock: WM255424
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- certified
2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S20,639 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,944$2,809 Below Market
Gunther Volkswagen of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
For Sale: Used Pure White 2017 Volkswagen Golf S for sale in Delray Beach. Serving Broward and Palm Beach, we are conveniently located North of Boca Raton and South of Boynton Beach. 1.8L TSI Turbocharged engine with a 6-Speed Automatic transmission. Composition Media 6.5" Touchscreen Display with a Rear view Camera system and Bluetooth. Cruise control. Volkswagen Certified with a 2-year 24,000-mile warranty available. Clean Car-Fax vehicle history report with only one previous owner. Alloy Wheels. Multi-Function Display. Tilting and Telescoping, Multi-function Steering wheel with shift paddles. Climatic Climate Control. Rear Window washer and wiper system. Remote Power Central locking system. A very clean Vehicle that is Well Maintained and Smoke-Free. Call 561-808-1853. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Delray Beach located at 2401 North Federal Highway, NORTH OF ATLANTIC AVE on US1. We are your South Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Delray to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU9HM066262
Stock: P4345
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 37,600 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,995$2,927 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Fuel economy up to 36 MPG, price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU4GM025388
Stock: 25388A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,535 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,991$3,208 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2017 Volkswagen Golf 1.8T 4-Door S Auto... Clean Title, No Accidents, No Damage, 1 Owner! $35 Manufacturer Installed Additional Option. Bluetooth, Touchscreen, Backup Camera, and More!!! ***BEST DEAL***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. CARFAX AND MECHANIC INSPECTION AVAILABLE*** All our vehicles smog, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, ACCESSORIES, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM $695, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE $1495, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU7HM020669
Stock: X020669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 27,232 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,999$3,409 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - West Palm Beach / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, Se habla espan??ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+, Titan Black w/Cloth Seating Surfaces. Night Blue Metallic 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 4-Door FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V ULEV II 170hpOdometer is 3562 miles below market average!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU5GM059565
Stock: 107823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2019
- 14,897 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,444$1,850 Below Market
Gunther Volkswagen of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
For Sale: Used Black 2017 Volkswagen Golf S for sale in Delray Beach. Serving Broward and Palm Beach, we are conveniently located North of Boca Raton and South of Boynton Beach. 1.8L TSI Turbocharged engine with a 6-Speed Automatic transmission. Composition Media 6.5" Touchscreen Display with a Rear view Camera system and Bluetooth. Cruise control. Volkswagen Certified with a 2-year 24,000-mile warranty available. Clean Car-Fax vehicle history report with only one previous owner. Alloy Wheels. Multi-Function Display. Tilting and Telescoping, Multi-function Steering wheel with shift paddles. Climatic Climate Control. Rear Window washer and wiper system. Remote Power Central locking system. A very clean Vehicle that is Well Maintained and Smoke-Free. Call 561-808-1853. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Delray Beach located at 2401 North Federal Highway, NORTH OF ATLANTIC AVE on US1. We are your South Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Delray to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU2HM037427
Stock: P4394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 94,776 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,880$2,013 Below Market
First National Auto - Seattle / Washington
Car and Driver 10 Best Cars. Only 94,776 Miles! Boasts 42 Highway MPG and 30 City MPG! This Volkswagen Golf delivers a Turbocharged Diesel I4 2.0L/120 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Touchscreen Premium VIII AM/FM stereo w/MP3/CD-changer in dash -inc: (8) speakers, SIRIUS satellite radio, mobile device interface w/iPod cable, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tinted glass.*This Volkswagen Golf Comes Equipped with These Options *Sport suspension w/vehicle lowering, Soft opening lockable glovebox, Roof-mounted satellite radio antenna, Remote pwr door locks -inc: auto locking feature, center locking system, Remote keyless entry -inc: rear hatch release & panic button, Rear wiper, Rear passenger heat/air-conditioning ventilation in center console, Rear cargo cover, Rear 3-point safety belts -inc: interlock feature, Pwr-assisted front vented disc brakes w/rear solid disc brakes -inc: 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes (ABS).*Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *Carfax reports: No Accidents Reported, 11 Service Records.*This Volkswagen Golf is a Superstar! *Car and Driver 10 Best Cars, IIHS Top Safety Pick.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by Edmunds: Outstanding cabin materials and construction; fuel-efficient diesel engine; spacious hatchback body style; refined driving dynamics.*Visit Us Today *Stop by First National Fleet and Lease located at 12800 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Golf 2.0L TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWDM7AJ8CW083572
Stock: 19047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 40,401 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,991
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE 4-DoorClean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Silver 2017 Volkswagen 4D Hatchback Golf TSI SE 4-Door 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV II 170hp FWDWelcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU8HM042874
Stock: 042874
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 23,054 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,995$1,919 Below Market
Power Motor Group - Lindenhurst / New York
Why Power Motor Group? We have over 100 certified and well maintained pre-owned vehicles in stock which means an inventory of cars for any want or purpose you may have. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at powermotorgroup.com. We invite you to come in to test any one of our vehicles to ensure that it suits your wants and needs. We understand that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we welcome the challenge of exceeding those standards every time. Our primary goal is to treat the needs of each individual customer with exemplary concern and consideration. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence and earn your trust the transparent way! Save yourself time and money - fill out a credit application online at powermotorgroup.com and get PRE-APPROVED! We also offer same day delivery. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options and/or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Please refer to dealers website for exact pricing, promotions and programs that may apply! Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Visit powermotorgroup.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (631) 450-4710 today to schedule your test drive. Prices shown above may vary from region to region and are subject to change. All cars are sold cosmetically As-Is. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Price does not including tax, title, license, destination charges, finance charges, certification charges or any reconditioning fees. Prices and payments are computed with a $2500 down payment, financing for 72 months at 7.9% with approved credit. Every reasonable effort has been made to insure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, however absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Please verify any information by calling us at (631) 450-4710 or by visiting us at the dealership. ***Power Motor Group Specials***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU0HM013143
Stock: 013143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,217 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,490$1,770 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida
Golf Rubber Mats Roadside Assistance Kit Bluetooth Connection Silk Blue Metallic Titan Black; Cloth Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2016 Volkswagen Golf. A Volkswagen with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Golf TSI S was gently driven and it shows. Knowledge is power and with the complete records of this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have the power to make a wise purchase. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. The new tires on this Volkswagen Golf are the ultimate complement to an already exquisite vehicle. More information about the 2016 Volkswagen Golf: Few cars have the staying power or instant recognition of the Volkswagen Golf, and the all-new Golf picks up right where its predecessor left off -- with even more to like. As a leader in the busy hatchback segment, the Golf is loaded with standard features, excellent ergonomics and plenty of practical space for passengers and cargo. Turbocharged power gives the Golf 1.8T plenty of pep. The GTI is a perennially lauded hot hatch, is tremendously fun to drive and starts at just around $25,000. This model sets itself apart with affordable performance, impressive fuel economy, available capacious wagon, sharp steering and handling, and Practical and spacious hatchback layout All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU2GM063833
Stock: GM063833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 30,802 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,696$2,847 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - West Palm Beach / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, Se habla espan??ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+, Black Leatherette, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Bi-Xenon Headlights w/AFS, Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Crosstraffic Alert, Driver Assistance, Footwell Lights, Front & Rear Park Distance Control (Park Pilot), Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Assist (Lane Departure Warning System), LED Ambient Interior Lighting, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Reading Lights, Lighting Package. Silk Blue Metallic 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE 4-Door FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V ULEV II 170hp25/36 City/Highway MPGFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU5GM042667
Stock: 109495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-16-2019
- 25,902 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,490$1,543 Below Market
Bomnin Chevrolet West Kendall - Miami / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Black 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 4 Door FWD 5-Speed Manual 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV II 170hp 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 4 Door in Black vehicle highlights include, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, *MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, ** BLUE TOOTH**, ** KEYLESS START**, **MANY MORE OPTIONS**, Beige w/Cloth Seating Surfaces.Odometer is 5399 miles below market average! 25/36 City/Highway MPGPlease contact our pre-owned Internet Sales Manager, for more information on this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW117AU8HM062179
Stock: 1244164A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 30,702 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,598$2,667 Below Market
Hgreg.com Broward - West Park / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.Clean CARFAX. Titan Black w/Cloth Seating Surfaces. Odometer is 2758 miles below market average!Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI Wolfsburg Edition with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU4HM055864
Stock: 704138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-23-2019
- 28,794 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$13,977$1,928 Below Market
77 Auto - Rock Hill / South Carolina
Black 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE 4-Door FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV II 170hp **HEATED LEATHER SEATS**, **FWD - GREAT ALL YEAR 'ROUND - BETTER MPG!, **4CYL - ALL THE POWER - HATES GAS!**, **MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE!**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA!**, Quartz Gray w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar.25/35 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Cargo capacity on par with compact crossovers; upscale interior; responsive and fuel-efficient engine; sophisticated ride; standard all-wheel drive and extra ground clearance compared to the regular Golf wagon. Source: Edmunds*****Please note while we make every effort to ensure that our vehicles are listed accurately, we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Please verify all options, colors, vehicle condition, pricing, and check availability of unit as we sell our inventory daily.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf TSI SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU8HM055690
Stock: 1077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-03-2019
- 110,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,999$2,711 Below Market
Stallions Auto Sales - Birmingham / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW217AU4FM026653
Stock: 203704
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Golf searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Golf
- 5(100%)