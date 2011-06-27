2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Wagon Consumer Reviews
A great buy at ANY price!
This is a LOT of car for the money, and with VW's generous incentives, I paid considerably less than you would think. I can drive it all day with ease and comfort, fantastic visibility, loads of cargo room, nicely-designed driver's cockpit make this an exceptional car for the money. I like the cloth seats better than the simulated leather, as they seem to be cooler on hot days. I do miss is a built-in on-board GPS. If you don't have a smartphone, you're in trouble. Back seat passenger space can be a little lacking, but I didn't buy this to haul around other adults. For a small car, cargo area is massive. Nice fit and finish -- and I'm pretty picky. When you close the door, it thumps like a Mercedes, it doesn't ping like some other imports. Fun to drive, great handling, quiet, I just can't say enough good things about this automobile. 8 MONTH UPDATE: I've got 10k miles on the car now, and I still love it. It has been bulletproof reliable, no problems. One recall for a micro-switch was quickly and easily addressed at the first (complimentary) oil change visit. The hauling capacity has been impressive. Twice I have hauled a full-size 6-foot door with no problems -- and with the rear hatch closed all the way! Driving it is still fun and sportscar-like. I put a tow hitch on it and am able to haul around my SeaDoo pwc, (front-wheel drive makes launching and retrieving from water a breeze), and occasionally I haul a utility trailer. I do miss having a built-in c.d. player and gps, though, and will be purchasing a windshield-mount gps for this car, as many areas where I live have no cell reception, so no gps on the phone, either. Visibility whilst driving is great, with absolutely NO blind spots. Acceleration is also impressive. When you put your foot down and that turbo engages, it pops off like a rocket. Great mpg (38) and generous-sized gas tank means the range on this car is longer than any car I've owned. The cruise control works as smoothly and seamlessly as the one in my Jaguar. After getting a flat tire in middle of Atlanta traffic, I do wish that it had a full-size spare instead of those ridiculous "donut" spares. The compact size makes parking in small spaces a breeze, and the resolution on the back-up camera is excellent. Definitely highly recommend this fine automobile!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Golf Sportwagon 4 Motion
The VW Golf Sportwagon 4 Motion & Alltrack fills an automotive niche, especially with available manual transmission, combining suburb handling with the utility of a wagon. After looking through the wide range of taller & wider SUV look a likes, the lower car like stance of the Sportwagon made it fun to drive and easier to load roof top bikes & kayaks. If one is looking for an affordable sporty all wheel drive wagon the Golf is worth a test drive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best Car Ever
My Sportwagen is fun to drive, economical and great looking. Folks are always coming up to me with comment about how nice the car is. It is fast, comfortable, great handling and great in every way. The Tornado Red and AllTrak drive make this a real keeper
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Quality, Utility...and it’s Red!
This is my third manual transmission VW wagon, and I needed to get AWD, so I assumed I would need to step up to the All Track. I was very happy when I discovered that all wheel drive was available as “4 motion” in the standard TSI model, and also with six speed manual transmission. Nothing is as powerful as my old, law-breaking TDI, but this 2019 4 Motion 6 speed manual transmission is peppy and handles great! The tornado red is beautiful, and a big change from previous two (white, then black)!
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Affordable fun
I just bought one--about 1200 miles on the odometer--and it's a great small car. Room for five people with comfort, engine is all I need (I'm getting 41-43mpg on the highway), the manual is intuitive and a lot of fun, too. Love the low center of mass, and I'm confused about the knock on the sound system. It's great if you don't "need" to blow out your eardrums. When it arrived at the dealer, they got 13 inquiries about it. Sorry, y'all, I got it first.
Sponsored cars related to the Golf SportWagen
Related 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020