2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Wagon Consumer Reviews

Sue from Georgia , 07/18/2019 1.4T S 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This is a LOT of car for the money, and with VW's generous incentives, I paid considerably less than you would think. I can drive it all day with ease and comfort, fantastic visibility, loads of cargo room, nicely-designed driver's cockpit make this an exceptional car for the money. I like the cloth seats better than the simulated leather, as they seem to be cooler on hot days. I do miss is a built-in on-board GPS. If you don't have a smartphone, you're in trouble. Back seat passenger space can be a little lacking, but I didn't buy this to haul around other adults. For a small car, cargo area is massive. Nice fit and finish -- and I'm pretty picky. When you close the door, it thumps like a Mercedes, it doesn't ping like some other imports. Fun to drive, great handling, quiet, I just can't say enough good things about this automobile. 8 MONTH UPDATE: I've got 10k miles on the car now, and I still love it. It has been bulletproof reliable, no problems. One recall for a micro-switch was quickly and easily addressed at the first (complimentary) oil change visit. The hauling capacity has been impressive. Twice I have hauled a full-size 6-foot door with no problems -- and with the rear hatch closed all the way! Driving it is still fun and sportscar-like. I put a tow hitch on it and am able to haul around my SeaDoo pwc, (front-wheel drive makes launching and retrieving from water a breeze), and occasionally I haul a utility trailer. I do miss having a built-in c.d. player and gps, though, and will be purchasing a windshield-mount gps for this car, as many areas where I live have no cell reception, so no gps on the phone, either. Visibility whilst driving is great, with absolutely NO blind spots. Acceleration is also impressive. When you put your foot down and that turbo engages, it pops off like a rocket. Great mpg (38) and generous-sized gas tank means the range on this car is longer than any car I've owned. The cruise control works as smoothly and seamlessly as the one in my Jaguar. After getting a flat tire in middle of Atlanta traffic, I do wish that it had a full-size spare instead of those ridiculous "donut" spares. The compact size makes parking in small spaces a breeze, and the resolution on the back-up camera is excellent. Definitely highly recommend this fine automobile!