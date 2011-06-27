  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
  4. 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.8T S 4MOTION Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Golf SportWagen
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,495
See Golf SportWagen Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Torque199 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,495
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,495
VW Careyes
Combination Assistance Kityes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,495
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,495
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Rubber Mats Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Rearview Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Luggage Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,495
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,495
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.6 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Roof Rackyes
Bumperdillo Protection Plateyes
Wheel Locksyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Maximum cargo capacity66.5 cu.ft.
Length179.6 in.
Curb weight3325 lbs.
Gross weight4542 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume124.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1003 lbs.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Exterior Colors
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Pure White
  • Silk Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Titan Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,495
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
205/55R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,495
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Basic6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Golf SportWagen Inventory

Related 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.8T S 4MOTION info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars