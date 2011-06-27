  1. Home
2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

1.4T SE

1.4T SE 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

  • Mobility for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Volkswagen may provide assistance towards the purchase and installation of lift equipment, carriers, hand controls, pedal extensions or other assistance equipment on eligible models.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    01/07/2020
    End
    01/05/2021

    Military and First Responders for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Special Military and First responders Program to customers who meet one of the following criteria: Military: i) Active Duty U.S. Military (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard and Active Reserve) ii) U.S. Military Veterans iii) U.S. Military Retirees First Responders: Police Officer, Sheriff, Sheriff Deputy, Correctional Officer, State Trooper, Federal Law Enforcement Officer, Firefighter, EMT, Paramedics

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    04/15/2020
    End
    01/05/2021

    Auto Show for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program Description: During the Program Period, as set forth above, VWoA will pay an Auto Show Bonus amount as outlined in Section 2 towards the lease or purchase of select new and unused Volkswagen models (the VWoA Bonus) as outlined below. The VWoA Bonus will only be provided to eligible recipients of the Auto Show Certificate. Auto Show Certificate recipients will have approximately 60 days to redeem for the purchase or lease of an eligible Volkswagen model. Eligible Vehicles: New, unused, Volkswagen models as outlined within the program a. This VWoA Bonus amount may be used in conjunction with other VWoA National programs (Lease/APR/Dealer Discount). b. Volkswagen Fleet Incentive (VFI), VWoA Fleet Customers, Contractor Program, Friends & Family, Partner Program & Dealer Employee Purchase are excluded from this program and are not combinable. c. Vehicles enrolled in the 2016, 2017, or 2018 VW Customer Mobility Program and sold as KOS 6 or KOS 9 are not eligible for this VWoA Bonus. d. The unique certificate code must be obtained by the customer from an auto show event and presented to the dealership at the time of purchase.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    02/01/2020
    End
    01/05/2021

    Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Special College Grad Program to customers within 6 months of graduation, or have graduated no more than 24 months prior to the date of credit application from one of the following: - a two or four year accredited college - an accredited Associate's, Bachelor's, Master's or Doctorate program - an accredited Registered Nursing or Licensed Practical Nursing School.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/07/2020
    End
    01/05/2021

  • Alternative APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Dealer's Choice APR for qualified buyers based on approved credit tier.

    1.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 66 months at $15.97 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.7 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.4% APR financing for 75 months at $14.37 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    1.9%4808/01/202009/09/2020
    1.9%7208/01/202009/09/2020
    1.9%6608/01/202009/09/2020
    1.9%6008/01/202009/09/2020
    1.9%3608/01/202009/09/2020
    2.4%7508/01/202009/09/2020

    Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Volkswagen Credit of America.

    0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 48 months at $20.83 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 60 months at $16.67 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 66 months at $15.15 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.0% APR financing for 72 months at $13.89 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.5% APR financing for 75 months at $13.55 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%3608/01/202009/09/2020
    0%6608/01/202009/09/2020
    0%6008/01/202009/09/2020
    0%4808/01/202009/09/2020
    0.5%7508/01/202009/09/2020
    0%7208/01/202009/09/2020

  • Leasing

