Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Consumer Reviews

LOTS of BANG for the BUCK! Sean , 07/22/2018 TSI S 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I've come to VW after 15 years with Volvo, out of financial necessity— as well as styling. My new VW 4Motion Sportwagen checks all the boxes— I'm now calling it The Poor Man's Volvo! I honestly can't believe VW can build this car for under $30K— thats WAY under $30K! A little internet searching lead me to a smoking deal at a dealer outside Boston. Well worth the drive from Connecticut, for a deal $5200off sticker!!! This car is awesome beyond words— yes, it's the base wagon, with 4motion— which is all I honestly wanted. It's truly a chic little wagon, looks like tens of thousands more than it costs, and I can't beleive I'm thinking this: I can't wait for snow! It's my first all-wheel-drive and I finally will have confidence to be out and about when the snow flies. If you're looking for something so much more in every way than a Subaru— for thousands less— take a look at the new Golf Sportwagen. No one can beleive how little I paid for it— a friend thought it was the small BMW wagon.

Drivers car IM , 07/25/2018 TSI SEL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful My wife needed a new car. I gave her an option of Honda CRV or the Sportwagen and she chose the latter, perceiving CRV as old woman's car. I chose SEL for adaptive cruise control and we got it for $5k below list price. My wife likes keyless entry (and closing), button start, automatic lights and wipers, dual climate control, navigation system that can be easily set without a phone, 12 way seat adjustment with 2D lumbar controls and automatically dimming rear mirror. She likes the car stability when it is glued to the road. She likes that everything works well. She even liked the sunroof when driving through the mountains. I like the adaptive cruise control and that the acceleration is effortless with minimal (and pleasant) engine noise. A bit concern is some road noise on bad surfaces, probably due to Cinturato P7 (not Plus) tires but it is not worse than the CRV or Volvo V60. Updated Jan, 2019 This car is OK at lower speeds but becomes magic over 70 mph. Changing lanes takes a fraction of energy compared to other cars and is pure fun instead of struggle. Glorious inside lighting entering. The only minus so far is road noise on bad surfaces.

Driver Found 4(E)motion! Marusik , 10/29/2018 TSI S 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Best value! Perfect combination of drivability and practicality. The DSG/ 4 Motion combination is a huge plus. Not to mention the 7 year warranty... After 15k miles of mixed driving, long haul and short trips, my enjoyment remains high. I love driving this car in any weather and road condition. The 4Motion is pretty reliable in snowed roads, and it holds amazingly in tight curves -thanks to it's flawless all wheel drive system that never fails to kick in right when it's needed. My 25 MPG combined remains pretty decent. Up to 35 cruising on the highway at 70-75 mph. The extra cargo space in the wagon is another big plus, which can accomodate for a wide range of loads, including the occasional trip to IKEA. So far my only visits to the dealer were for a 10k basic service and more recently for a minor recall related to the Micro Switch. Unfortunately, for the Sportwagen enthusiastic followers, the model has been dropped off the production line. Sad!

Sport Wagen says it all pete , 07/20/2018 TSI S 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This car is a sports car with a work horse heart. I use it to haul everything. Add a roof rack and its like having a pickup truck. it handles great. takes curves fast accelerates great has a super DSG transmission perfectly matched to the engine. you will like it. actually averaged over 38 MPG in a 60 mile highway trip this week