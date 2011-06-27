Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Wagon Consumer Reviews

TSI SE a good replacement for the TDI Sportwagen chuck maricle , 11/07/2016 TSI SE 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 43 of 43 people found this review helpful Struggling like many TDI owners for the "perfect replacement" for the perfect car, my 2011 VW TDI Sportwagen 6-speed, the 2017 Golf Sportwagen SE TSI exceeds my expectations. It doesn't pull "off the line" line the diesel and unfortunately VW does not have a 6-speed in the SE line (which is sad). The transmission also seems to hunt at low speed but it is not bothersome. At 65mph on a trip I have averaged 40-41mpg and at 75mph 37-38 range which is acceptable. The TSI engine works well at 75mph+ and is smooth at these highway speeds with peppy acceleration. That said, the improvement in technology in only six model years is astonishing and the panoramic sun roof is outstanding. VW does need to move the USB interface for the connection for the Apple CarPlay or make a notch to accomodate the USB cable when the access door is closed. I am very satisfied with the Golf Sportwagen SE and do not regret the purchase in any way. German beats Japanese any day when it comes to vehicles. 5/8/2017 I have 8500 miles on the car now and it has been flawless. The last software update seemed to have corrected a few issues with the Apple CarPlay and nav map integration from the iphone (factory nav systems are a waste of money when you have the carplay app). I change the oil and rotate the tires every 5000 miles, I do not like the VW 10000 mile oil change schedule. Mileage has actually improved a bit to near 40 on the highway. I have no fit/finish issues and it has proven very comfortable on a road trip. Extremely pleased! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A good value Buckeye , 11/07/2016 TSI S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Wanted a replacement for our ten year old Volvo wagon which functioned as an extra car to haul stuff and for winter driving. This VW Sports Wagon is a bargain from a cost perspective and is more than adequete to meet our needs. Looked at new Volvo, BMW and even used mid size SUV but the VW delivered the most bang for the buck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

If like driving there is NOTHING else 4 this $$ Bob Edwards , 11/19/2017 TSI S 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful *Update*: This is all still good. At 25,000 miles the *only* issue that is sort of classic volkswagen in my experience is the rear hatch gaps were off so when the hatch closes it has chipped the paint significantly. It is being covered under warranty. *end update* This is a 20000 AWD economy box. It serves all the purpose any econo-box should- reliably and efficiently hauling kids, groceries, skis, dogs, gardening supplies, etc. That said, If your circumstance requires you to shop in this price range there is NOTHING else available like this that is even close IF you actually like to drive cars as opposed to ride in them. Manual transmission: check. Readily accessible instant on usable power at any speed: check. Car designed to do what is supposed to at speed on off camber mountain road on snow pack: check. If you currently enjoy your Subaru Outback, please buy another one. If driving your outback/Highlander/Pilot/gmc box has sucked the joy out of driving for you - BUY THIS CAR. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

The 2017 VW Golf Sportwagen TSI - It's a winner!! ed barry , 01/07/2017 TSI SE 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful The VW Golf Sportwagen TSI is a versatile vehicle - offers the space of a station wagon and the driving experience of a car. The TSI gasoline turbo charged engine provides very good power, acceleration, and gas mileage. The SE model is loaded with great features and upgrades. It is larger than the previous Jetta Sportwagen. A wonderful vehicle for local driving, shopping, vacations and carrying your dog. Be sure to check it out at your local VW dealer. ( Update 7/19/19 ) Vehicle is serving us well. Just turned 23,000 miles after 2 1/2 years. No mechanical problems experienced, just routine OFL service performed at 10,000 mile intervals. On trips fuel mileage reaching 31 - 32 mpg. Ample power, runs smooth. enjoying large sunroof when open, and ample interior space. Great vehicle for family use. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value