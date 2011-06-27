Vehicle overview

The 2016 Volkswagen Golf is one of our favorite compact cars, but it isn't for everyone. Hatchbacks like the Golf are losing ground to the rapidly expanding small crossover class, due in no small part to their larger cargo areas. Of course, the natural downside to these bigger vehicles is additional weight and a higher center of gravity. If you want the best of both worlds, it's worth considering one of the very few wagons left on the market. Of these, it's hard to beat the 2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen.

If you are shopping for a small wagon, the 2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is one of your only choices.

Adding a foot to the length of the Golf's cargo area increases available space behind the back row by 33 percent, with the overall area behind the front seats expanding by 26 percent. In raw numbers, that's 30.4 cubic feet in the SportWagen vs. 22.8 in the Golf with the rear seats up, and 66.5 cubes vs. 52.7 with the seats folded (for reference, the Ford Escape provides 34.3 and 68.1 cubes, respectively). The SportWagen is a genuine match for small crossovers in this regard.

The SportWagen also one-ups the Golf in terms of equipment. The new 6.5-inch touchscreen is standard on all trims, while a panoramic sunroof comes on SE and SEL versions. Otherwise, the SportWagen is a Golf through and through, and that means it's driven by a powerful turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that provides ample propulsion and decent fuel economy. The cabin is attractive in a way that is understated but never boring.

If you need more cargo capacity but don't need the extra heft of a crossover, there are a few other options. The 2016 Subaru Outback is a reasonably priced alternative, with plenty of cargo space, a raised ride height and all-wheel drive (a feature notably absent from the SportWagen). Then there's the 2016 Toyota Prius V and 2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid. Both offer impressive hauling capabilities and fuel economy thanks to hybrid powertrains, but they are slow and unrewarding to drive.