Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Golf SportWagen Wagon
TSI Limited Edition 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,267*
Total Cash Price
$14,868
TSI S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$32,912*
Total Cash Price
$15,165
TSI S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,206*
Total Cash Price
$20,369
TSI SE 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,496*
Total Cash Price
$20,964
TSI SEL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,528*
Total Cash Price
$20,518
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Golf SportWagen Wagon TSI Limited Edition 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$750
|$773
|$796
|$820
|$844
|$3,983
|Maintenance
|$1,924
|$1,486
|$957
|$330
|$2,532
|$7,229
|Repairs
|$504
|$585
|$683
|$799
|$934
|$3,505
|Taxes & Fees
|$821
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$985
|Financing
|$800
|$643
|$476
|$297
|$108
|$2,324
|Depreciation
|$3,765
|$1,386
|$1,220
|$1,081
|$969
|$8,421
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,660
|$6,043
|$5,336
|$4,566
|$6,662
|$32,267
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Golf SportWagen Wagon TSI S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$765
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$4,063
|Maintenance
|$1,962
|$1,516
|$976
|$337
|$2,583
|$7,374
|Repairs
|$514
|$597
|$697
|$815
|$953
|$3,575
|Taxes & Fees
|$837
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,005
|Financing
|$816
|$656
|$486
|$303
|$110
|$2,370
|Depreciation
|$3,840
|$1,414
|$1,244
|$1,103
|$988
|$8,589
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,853
|$6,164
|$5,443
|$4,657
|$6,795
|$32,912
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Golf SportWagen Wagon TSI S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,123
|$1,156
|$5,457
|Maintenance
|$2,636
|$2,036
|$1,311
|$452
|$3,469
|$9,904
|Repairs
|$690
|$801
|$936
|$1,095
|$1,280
|$4,802
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,125
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,349
|Financing
|$1,096
|$881
|$652
|$407
|$148
|$3,184
|Depreciation
|$5,158
|$1,899
|$1,671
|$1,481
|$1,328
|$11,537
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,234
|$8,279
|$7,310
|$6,255
|$9,127
|$44,206
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Golf SportWagen Wagon TSI SE 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$5,616
|Maintenance
|$2,713
|$2,095
|$1,349
|$465
|$3,570
|$10,193
|Repairs
|$711
|$825
|$963
|$1,127
|$1,317
|$4,942
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,158
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,389
|Financing
|$1,128
|$907
|$671
|$419
|$152
|$3,277
|Depreciation
|$5,309
|$1,954
|$1,720
|$1,524
|$1,366
|$11,874
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,621
|$8,521
|$7,524
|$6,438
|$9,393
|$45,496
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Golf SportWagen Wagon TSI SEL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,067
|$1,098
|$1,132
|$1,165
|$5,497
|Maintenance
|$2,655
|$2,051
|$1,321
|$455
|$3,494
|$9,976
|Repairs
|$696
|$807
|$943
|$1,103
|$1,289
|$4,837
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,133
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,359
|Financing
|$1,104
|$887
|$657
|$410
|$149
|$3,207
|Depreciation
|$5,196
|$1,913
|$1,684
|$1,492
|$1,337
|$11,621
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,331
|$8,339
|$7,364
|$6,301
|$9,194
|$44,528
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Golf SportWagen
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen in Virginia is:not available
Legal
