Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,260
|$11,253
|$13,364
|Clean
|$8,909
|$10,834
|$12,838
|Average
|$8,208
|$9,996
|$11,786
|Rough
|$7,507
|$9,159
|$10,734
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,022
|$13,394
|$15,908
|Clean
|$10,605
|$12,896
|$15,281
|Average
|$9,770
|$11,899
|$14,029
|Rough
|$8,935
|$10,902
|$12,777
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SEL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,803
|$14,343
|$17,034
|Clean
|$11,356
|$13,809
|$16,363
|Average
|$10,462
|$12,742
|$15,022
|Rough
|$9,568
|$11,674
|$13,681
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI Limited Edition 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,847
|$12,322
|$14,927
|Clean
|$9,474
|$11,863
|$14,339
|Average
|$8,728
|$10,946
|$13,164
|Rough
|$7,983
|$10,029
|$11,989
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,573
|$11,634
|$13,817
|Clean
|$9,211
|$11,201
|$13,273
|Average
|$8,486
|$10,335
|$12,185
|Rough
|$7,761
|$9,469
|$11,097