Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TDI S Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Golf SportWagen
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,595
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG35
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)31/43 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)409.2/567.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG35
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
direct injection (diesel)yes
Horsepower150 hp @ 3500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeDiesel
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
TDI Monster Mat Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Luggage Netyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Chrome Exhaust Tipsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity66.5 cu.ft.
Length179.6 in.
Curb weight3199 lbs.
Gross weight4344 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume124.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1019 lbs.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silk Blue Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Black
  • Tungsten Silver Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
205/55R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles