Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque199 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
First Aid Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Luggage Netyes
Rubber Mat Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Chrome Exhaust Tipsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity66.5 cu.ft.
Length179.6 in.
Curb weight3120 lbs.
Gross weight4256 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place30.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume124.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1001 lbs.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silk Blue Metallic
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Black
  • Tungsten Silver Metallic
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leatherette
  • Beige, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
195/65R15 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
