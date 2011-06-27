Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen Diesel Consumer Reviews
I love this car more everyday!
I enjoy driving. I've owed several cars, 4 VW's over 30 years, never a diesel. Last was a 2004 Jetta that I thought was the greatest. Recently I was seriously considering a 2015 Mazda3 5-door. Then I decided I had better go drive a couple VW's before buying anything. Drove a new Golf TSI and thought it was incredible. Then I drove this TDI Sportwagen. What a great car! I had never driven a TDI before. After test driving around town and on the highway, I had to have it. I opted for the TDI wagon, but I certainly would have been thrilled to drive away in any manual Golf. Didn't try any automatic transmissions. The response of the TDI feels wonderful, it's a great engine. Add MPG's and it was the obvious choice for me. I couldn't be happier with this car. UPDATE: OK, the diesel thing was announced a month after I bought this thing. I think VW is making the best cars in this range. I don't know if anything comes close to how much car I got for the money. I do t want to surrender this car, and I don't think I'll have to, but I've never owned a better car and I plan on driving this one forever (as I also know I may not be able to get another one). UPDATE 9/17: My opinions have not changed about this car. VW gave me back 1/3 of its price, so now I'm even happier about my purchase.
Great car (aside from the emissions...)
Have owned the car 5 weeks and driven 2200 miles. I really like it, but certainly feel conflicted because of the VW emissions scandal. Traded in an Accord which was nice, but pretty boring. Sportwagen is fun to drive, very responsive and quiet on the road, even at high speed. Getting around 46 mpg (nearly all hwy). Excellent visibility and very easy to get in and out of. We opted for the SEL due to better seats and dual climate. I have a back issue and I would rate the seat comfort at 9 out of 10. A little more lower support would be perfect for me. The ride is firm but well tuned and is better than the Accord. The low profile tires no doubt contribute to the firm ride but the handling is great. Love the engine and DSG trans which shifts well. When you step on the gas, the car has no problem getting you up to speed. Everything remains to be seen after the emissions recall.
How does this not catch on?
Bought a new fully loaded diesel sportwagen. First and foremost: This car is MUCH faster than its HP suggests. The diesel pulls effortlessly and is very quiet. The gas engine is good, but this engine is something I've never experienced before and I come from a 2015 GTI (this is our second VW). The panoramic sunroof makes it feel like your car is almost a convertible. Diesel is so fuel-efficient it is crazy. I was afraid of the UREA scrub, but its like adding windshield washer fluid - so simple. The reason I was so drawn to VW in the first place - it feels MUCH more expensive than its price tag suggests and has a soul to it. Its not boring like the cute 'ute competition.
The car we have been waiting for.
You can read the magazine reviews they pretty much tell the story (its a winner). Our 2015 VW TDI Sport wagon is our new road trip car. The TDI engine with the DSG gearbox is a great high speed highway cruiser that gets awesome fuel economy: every tree huggers dream. Looks like VW has almost resolved diesel gate with the EPA and DOT, they have a fix, now VW has to get it approved. There maybe TDI's for sale in 2017.? Meantime we still love ours. What a car.!
Great small wagon with lots of versatilty
I bought my 2015 TDI SEL Sportwagen in California after the whole diesel debacle.. I really wanted one for a long time but I wasn't ready to part with my Outback. The minute I was ready Dieselgate exploded like a tornado. I had to wait almost year and half to buy it. I was hoping for the stick but they were impossible to get since it was stock sellout, so I eded up with my second best the DSG automatic. It has 20K miles on it now. The car feels like an upscale vehicle for the price, it has nice finish on the dash, instruments and overall styling is great. I got some discount for buying tainted TDI which didn't bother me. In the past I owned 2000 Golf basic and it was great to me! I wanted the TDI for a long time because of the fuel economy, I have driven many in Europe while on holiday and it was always great experience. The SEL has lots of fun stuff in it including, park assist, ambiance lights in the foot area and on the door trim, great stereo, back up camera, navigation, heated seats, heated mirrors etc. Car feels upscale, slick styling, Fender stereo, side fog lights turn on when making turns, lots of options to customize your car functions, good navigation even CD player. However no USB for the 2015! It has lots of cargo space, there is a false floor in the trunk and it can be lowered to provide deeper trunk it's truly huge. When I fold the back bench and the passenger seat fully I can fit 2 windsurfing boards, 2 sails, mast and all the necessary junk I bring with me to the beach. I don't bother with the roof rack even though I have one just out of convenience not to strapping things on top and the wind resistance. Also the passage in the back seat is great for skis or long things. Now the not so fun things, bucket seats look great, black leatherette provides good looks and on cool days it's fine, however a little too stiff and butt feels it after an hour of driving. I am 6.2 180lbs I have plenty of room all around. The front seat could be longer for more thigh support. European version has seat extender and lumbar massager. Go figure why they alway skimp on the US market. But in the summer the leatherette becomes hot and soft and it feels like sitting on a melting hot plastic as it is plastic and one sweats a lot. Also since it's no leather there is no sliding in and out of the seats lots of friction. Very little to no legroom in the rear. Enough about seats. Now to the serious stuff my TDI had the firs stage of the emission fixed so I never had the virgin fun driving experience. I drove the car for year and half till the second fix came in. When the car came back I felt like they castrated it, maybe it's all in my head but it feels that it has less torque and has less power on the freeway especial above 60mph acceleration not so good. I bought 2015 Jetta TSI SE for my son and it has tons of power next to my car. After the fix, gas pedal feels hollow, also gas mileage dropped. I use to get at times 51mpg on my way to work driving nicely 60-65. Now my average never goes above 43 and I can drive like a grandma, even cruising down the hills and I still can't get better than the 43mpg. I know it's still good but not what it used to be. That is my biggest complain along with the seats and low profile tires with 18inch rims which give the car super stiff and bumpy ride, those are my biggest complaints. One more thing there is a significant lag from stop to go with the turbo, also going in to reverse it has a long pause, it is seriously annoying. I still like my Wagen but it has lost some of it's allure. Possibly will look at something with more power in the future. But wagon market is almost non existent in the US. Outback is getting not so good reviews with it's CVT and it's infotainment system. There is the New Volvo V90 Cross Country, 2.0 engine @ 315HSP! I test drove it and It is seriously beautiful, sexy, capable and super expensive! At last in my world with 2 kids in private college, it starts I believe at 52K. But seriously, it has everything including the huge moon roof and also unbelievable room and seats unlike any other car! Cheers.
