Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,552
|$10,755
|$13,030
|Clean
|$8,163
|$10,276
|$12,412
|Average
|$7,384
|$9,317
|$11,177
|Rough
|$6,605
|$8,359
|$9,941
2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TDI SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,906
|$13,716
|$16,616
|Clean
|$10,410
|$13,105
|$15,829
|Average
|$9,417
|$11,882
|$14,253
|Rough
|$8,423
|$10,660
|$12,678
2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,844
|$11,123
|$13,475
|Clean
|$8,442
|$10,628
|$12,836
|Average
|$7,636
|$9,636
|$11,559
|Rough
|$6,831
|$8,645
|$10,281
2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TDI SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,287
|$14,196
|$17,197
|Clean
|$10,773
|$13,563
|$16,382
|Average
|$9,746
|$12,298
|$14,752
|Rough
|$8,718
|$11,033
|$13,121
2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TDI S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,420
|$12,181
|$15,013
|Clean
|$8,992
|$11,638
|$14,302
|Average
|$8,134
|$10,552
|$12,878
|Rough
|$7,276
|$9,467
|$11,455
2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TDI SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,125
|$13,992
|$16,950
|Clean
|$10,619
|$13,368
|$16,146
|Average
|$9,606
|$12,121
|$14,539
|Rough
|$8,592
|$10,874
|$12,932
2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TDI SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,621
|$14,616
|$17,706
|Clean
|$11,092
|$13,964
|$16,866
|Average
|$10,034
|$12,662
|$15,188
|Rough
|$8,975
|$11,359
|$13,509
2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,259
|$12,903
|$15,630
|Clean
|$9,792
|$12,328
|$14,889
|Average
|$8,858
|$11,178
|$13,407
|Rough
|$7,924
|$10,028
|$11,925
2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TDI S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,322
|$11,869
|$14,488
|Clean
|$8,898
|$11,340
|$13,801
|Average
|$8,049
|$10,282
|$12,428
|Rough
|$7,200
|$9,224
|$11,054
2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SEL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,982
|$13,811
|$16,732
|Clean
|$10,482
|$13,196
|$15,939
|Average
|$9,482
|$11,965
|$14,352
|Rough
|$8,482
|$10,734
|$12,766