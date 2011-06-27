  1. Home
2019 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T w/DCC and Navigation Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Golf R
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/420.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower288 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
VW Careyes
Combination Assistance Kityes
Gloss Black Alloy Wheels Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Fender premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
driver assisted parking assistyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rubber Mats Kityes
Carpeted Mats Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Luggage Netyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.4 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Bumperdillo Protection Plateyes
VW Spektrumyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity52.7 cu.ft.
Length168.4 in.
Curb weight3300 lbs.
Gross weight4365 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume116.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload959 lbs.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Irish Green
  • Violet Touch Pearl
  • 91 Blue
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl
  • Futura Yellow Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Squirrel Gray
  • Magma Orange
  • Jazz Blue Pearl
  • Dust Gray
  • Racing Green
  • Moss Green Metallic
  • Ice Blue
  • Curry Yellow
  • Viper Green Metallic
  • Cliff Green
  • Traffic Purple
  • Azure Blue Pearl
  • Mocha Anthracite Metallic
  • Oxide Red
  • Hot Chili Pearl Metallic
  • Inky Blue Pearl
  • Raspberry Red
  • Sarantos Turqouise
  • Nogaro Blue Pearl
  • Copper Orange Metallic
  • Ginster Yellow
  • TNT Orange
  • Mystic Blue Pearl
  • Slate Gray
  • Techno Blue Pearl
  • Dark Violet Pearl
  • Star Blue Metallic
  • Reseda Green
  • Deep Blue Pearl
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Lapiz Blue Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Indium Gray Metallic
  • Oryx White Pearl
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • Prussian Blue Metallic
  • Caribbean Green
  • Bordeaux Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
235/35R19 tiresyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
