  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf R
  4. Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf R
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf R w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Golf R
More about the 2015 Golf R
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,090
See Golf R Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Front and rear locking differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,090
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.5/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Torque280 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower292 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,090
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
Fender premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,090
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,090
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,090
First Aid Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Golf Carpeted Matsyes
Luggage Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,090
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,090
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.4 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Length167.9 in.
Curb weight3340 lbs.
Gross weight4387 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height56.5 in.
EPA interior volume116.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload979 lbs.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Exterior Colors
  • Tornado Red
  • Limestone Grey Metallic
  • Oryx White Pearl
  • Lapiz Blue Metallic
  • Deep Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,090
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
235/35R Y tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,090
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,090
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Golf R Inventory

Related Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf R w/Dynamic Chassis Control and Navigation info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles