  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf R
  4. Used 2012 Volkswagen Golf R
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Volkswagen Golf R Base Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Golf R
More about the 2012 Golf R
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,090
See Golf R Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,090
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)275.5/391.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Torque243 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower256 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,090
8 total speakersyes
300 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Dynaudio premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,090
First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,090
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,090
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.3 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Front track60.4 in.
Length165.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume108.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.5 in.
Width70.0 in.
Rear track59.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Steel Gray Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Rising Blue Metallic
  • Candy White
  • Deep Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,090
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
225/40R H tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,090
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Golf R Inventory

Related Used 2012 Volkswagen Golf R Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles