2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,795
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|28 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|28 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/34 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|330.0/448.8 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|241 hp @ 5,000 rpm
|Torque
|273 lb-ft @ 1,750 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|915 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|First Aid Kit
|+$35
|Roadside Assistance Kit
|+$85
|VW Care
|+$140
|Car-Net® Safe and Secure 5-Year
|+$389
|Car-Net® Safe and Secure 3-Year
|+$269
|Combination Roadside Kit
|+$99
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|480 watts stereo output
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|driver assisted parking assist
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Interior Options
|Rearview Mirror w/HomeLink Connect®
|+$355
|Rubber Mats Kit
|+$260
|Luggage Net
|+$100
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|2 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|Front hip room
|53.4 in.
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|46.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.9 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|12.7 degrees
|Angle of departure
|19.6 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|19.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,190 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|111.8 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|4,343 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|4.7 in.
|Height
|57.6 in.
|Length
|168.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|34.5 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|915 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|70.4 in.
|Turning circle
|35.8 ft.
|Wheel base
|103.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|19 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|235/35R Y tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 20,000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ 100,000 mi.
