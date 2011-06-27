  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Golf GTI
  4. 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Golf GTI
More about the 2022 Golf GTI
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,295
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG28 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/34 mpg
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/448.8 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower241 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque273 lb-ft @ 1,750 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity915 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Black Wheel Package +$395
First Aid Kit +$35
Roadside Assistance Kit +$85
VW Care +$140
SE Leather Seats Package +$1,225
Car-Net® Safe and Secure 5-Year +$389
Car-Net® Safe and Secure 3-Year +$269
Combination Roadside Kit +$99
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
480 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Rearview Mirror w/HomeLink Connect® +$355
Rubber Mats Kit +$260
Luggage Net +$100
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way power driver seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.5 in.
Front hip room53.4 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room46.3 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach12.7 degrees
Angle of departure19.6 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,113 lbs.
EPA interior volume111.8 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,255 lbs.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height57.6 in.
Length168.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity34.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload915 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.4 in.
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Wheel base103.6 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Moonstone Gray
  • Reflex Silver Metallic
  • Kings Red Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Oryx White Pearl
  • Deep Black Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black and Scalepaper Plaid, cloth
  • Titan Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/40R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 20,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models