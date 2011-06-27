  1. Home
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI Rabbit Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Front limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower228 hp @ 4700 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,995
VW Careyes
Combination Assistance Kityes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,995
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,995
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Rubber Mats Kityes
Carpeted Mats Kityes
First Aid Kityes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Luggage Netyes
Prism Mirroryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,995
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,995
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
2 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Bumperdillo Protection Plateyes
Wheel Locksyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Maximum cargo capacity52.7 cu.ft.
Length168.0 in.
Curb weight3128 lbs.
Gross weight4299 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.8 in.
EPA interior volume116.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload959 lbs.
Wheel base103.6 in.
Width70.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Exterior Colors
  • Urano Gray
  • Deep Black Pearl
  • Cornflower Blue
  • Pure White
Interior Colors
  • Titan Black w/Rabbit Edition Accents, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
225/40R H tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,995
Basic6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 72000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
